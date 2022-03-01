TFD is rewarded with 9-11 Heroes Statue by Council member Richard Fimbres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ward 5 Council Member Richard Fimbres presented the Tucson Fire Department the 9-11 Image of Hope Statue at a ceremony at Fire Central on Feb. 28.

The statue was presented for the men and women of the Tucson Fire Department who do so much for the community through their work and commitment.

The statue honors those who lost their lives in 9-11 and the Tucson Firefighters who went to New York to help.

Vikki Marshall, the former Pima Community College Governing Board Member, purchased the statue in honor of her Uncle Richard Marshall, who served as the Commander of a Volunteer Fire Department and for the work she did to help firefighters during that time.

“When I saw the 9-11 Heroes statue, I thought of my uncle, his work as well as those firefighters who gave their lives during 9-11,” Marshall said. “Tucson’s firefighters went to help out during the tragedy, and they were heroes, and this is just one way to never forget what they did.”

Fimbres took the time to thank the fire department for all their hard work.

“I want to thank the men and women of our Tucson Fire Department for their commitment to their work saving lives in our community,” Fimbres said. “We owe the Tucson Fire Department a debt of gratitude for what they do.”

The statue is a reminder that we never forget.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

