TFD: Fire at U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Headquarters

Oscar Contreras
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 29, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TFD, there were experiencing electrical issues in an elevator which caused a small amount of smoke.

There were no injuries or danger.

