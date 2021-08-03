TFD crews rescue 3 from flood in Tanque Verde Wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a swift water rescue in the Tanque Verde Wash Monday evening.
All three individuals were in the Tanque Verde Wash near Bonanza Avenue, according to fire officials. One person was holding onto a tree and the two others were stuck in the vehicle.
TFD says everyone is safe and did not need any medical attention.
WATER RESCUE 💦 #TucsonFire is performing a swift water rescue on the Tanque Verde Wash near Bonanza Avenue. #TFD is working to get 3 victims to safety pic.twitter.com/cYapWwDOTR— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 3, 2021