TFD crews rescue dog stuck in gate using “Jaws of Life”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews rescued a dog stuck in a gate using the “Jaws of Life."
On Friday, crews responded to a public assistance call for an individual whose dog was stuck in between an iron gate, TFD says. Crews were able to get the dog out from the gate within 60 seconds using the hydraulic rescue tool.
