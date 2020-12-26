Menu

TFD crews battle south side structure fire

TFD/Twitter
Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire near the south side Friday night.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-25 22:00:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire near the south side Friday night.

Crews responded to the area of 1300 S. 6th Avenue, where it took nearly 24 firefighters to contain the blaze, according to TFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

