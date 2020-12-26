TFD crews battle south side structure fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire near the south side Friday night.
Crews responded to the area of 1300 S. 6th Avenue, where it took nearly 24 firefighters to contain the blaze, according to TFD.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
