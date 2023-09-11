Watch Now
TFD controls house fire twice

Posted at 3:35 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 18:35:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire on Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. at the 1000 block of East 24th Street.

Engine 1 was first on the scene at 8:54 and with additional help the fire was under control at 9:04 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday morning around 7:27 a.m., a fire was reported at the same location.

Crews arrived at 7:30 a.m. and had controlled the fire at 8:44 a.m.

The TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

