TFD controls house fire twice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire on Sunday night around 8:50 p.m. at the 1000 block of East 24th Street.

Engine 1 was first on the scene at 8:54 and with additional help the fire was under control at 9:04 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday morning around 7:27 a.m., a fire was reported at the same location.

Crews arrived at 7:30 a.m. and had controlled the fire at 8:44 a.m.

The TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.