TFD controls house fire near Via Hondo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department controlled a house fire that expanded into a mobile home.
The fire occurred in the 1700 block of South Via Hondo.
Crews say the house was under renovation.
No injuries were reported.
Investigation remains ongoing.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.