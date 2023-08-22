Watch Now
TFD controls house fire near Via Hondo

Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 19:29:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department controlled a house fire that expanded into a mobile home.

The fire occurred in the 1700 block of South Via Hondo.

Crews say the house was under renovation.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation remains ongoing.

