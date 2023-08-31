TFD controls house fire, firefighter taken to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the second floor of a two-story house Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The fire occurred at 10:13 a.m. at the 6000 block of S. Little, according to TFD.
Medic 22 was first on scene at 10:18 followed shortly by Engine 11. Crews say they observed smoke and flames from the second story and attic space.
Crews report controlling the fire at 11:13 a.m.
Out of a measure of caution, a firefighter who showed indications of heat exhaustion was taken to the hospital; they are now recovering and stable.
No one was injured during this fire, according to TFD.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
