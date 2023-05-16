TFD controls fire at two-story apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has controlled an apartment fire in the 500 block of West Prince Road.
There were no injuries.
Crews ask to avoid the area as traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound.
CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a fire in a second-story apartment in the 500 block of W. Prince Road. No injuries— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 15, 2023
Avoid the area, traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/egNZBQ8dF7
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.