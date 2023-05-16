TFD controls fire at two-story apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has controlled an apartment fire in the 500 block of West Prince Road.

There were no injuries.

Crews ask to avoid the area as traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound.

CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a fire in a second-story apartment in the 500 block of W. Prince Road. No injuries



Avoid the area, traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/egNZBQ8dF7 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 15, 2023