TFD controls fire at two-story apartment

Posted at 5:08 PM, May 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has controlled an apartment fire in the 500 block of West Prince Road.

There were no injuries.

Crews ask to avoid the area as traffic has been reduced to one lane westbound.

