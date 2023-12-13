TFD controls Midtown apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a Midtown fire at the Retro Alvernon Apartments, 919 N. Alvernon Way, around 2:25 Tuesday afternoon.

As crews arrived, they saw black smoke coming from a first floor unit, prompting an immediate fire attack.

Crews controlled the fire by 2:35 p.m., preventing injuries and major damage.

TFD says a male resident has been displaced.

Fire investigators say they're working to determine an exact cause, but that the fire originated from a refrigerator inside the unit.

All other tenants are cleared to return to their apartments, according to TFD.