TFD controls Midtown apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a Midtown fire at the Retro Alvernon Apartments, 919 N. Alvernon Way, around 2:25 Tuesday afternoon.
As crews arrived, they saw black smoke coming from a first floor unit, prompting an immediate fire attack.
Crews controlled the fire by 2:35 p.m., preventing injuries and major damage.
TFD says a male resident has been displaced.
Fire investigators say they're working to determine an exact cause, but that the fire originated from a refrigerator inside the unit.
All other tenants are cleared to return to their apartments, according to TFD.
