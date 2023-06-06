Watch Now
TFD controls alley fire near Harrison Road

KGUN9
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 06, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to an alley fire near Harrison Road.

The fire occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the 9600 block of E. Sellarole Road.

It started from a damaged gas meter which left several fences damaged.

No injuries were reported.

