TFD controls alley fire near Harrison Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to an alley fire near Harrison Road.
The fire occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the 9600 block of E. Sellarole Road.
It started from a damaged gas meter which left several fences damaged.
No injuries were reported.
