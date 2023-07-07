TFD: Car fire spreads to house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to a house.

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 9:56 a.m. at the 7300 block of E. Brooks Drive.

At 9:59 a.m., Medic 13 arrived on the scene to perform a size-up, and Engine 13 arrived at 10:04 a.m.

With the help of additional crews, the fire was under control at 10:15 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital for burns to his hands and head.

A second victim was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation and refused transport.

TFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

"If a fire sparks at your home or in your vehicle, DO NOT attempt to extinguish on your own, TFD said. "Immediately evacuate the area and call 9-1-1. Leave the firefighting to the professionals."

