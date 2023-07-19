Watch Now
TFD: Building fire on Speedway Boulevard

Tucson Fire Department crews control a fire at Speedway and Rosemont Wednesday, July 19.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 20:46:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department is working to control a building fire in the 5000 block of East Speedway, near Rosemont Boulevard.

According to TFD, the fire began in an alleyway and eventually spread to the back of the building where Unique Upholstery and Design is located.

TFD says no injuries were reported. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Crews ask that the public avoid the area.

KGUN 9 will provide further updates if they become available.

