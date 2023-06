TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire near Valencia and Old Vail Road on Sunday, June 11.

TFD says the fire broke out in an RV in the desert, eventually spreading over 60 acres. Crews were able to get the flames under control before they spread any further.

Fire fighters remained on the scene overnight into Monday, putting out any lingering hot spots.