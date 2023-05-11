TFD battling fire at Carls Jr. near Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at the Carls Jr. near Ajo Way and Park Avenue.

TFD advises avoiding the area as crews contain the fire.

Significant smoke and flames were seen from the building's roof and attic space.

Crews are supplementing huge water from the master streams above the ladders with hand lines.

Continue to avoid the area. Firefighters are working a defensive operation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/msgnCbLq0G — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2023

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.

