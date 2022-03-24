Watch
TFD: 20 apartment residents lose home in blaze

Tucson Fire crews controlled a 2-alarm apartment fire Wednesday.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:01:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews controlled a 2-alarm apartment fire Wednesday.

The scene was in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street.

No one was injured but 20 people were displaced from their homes.
