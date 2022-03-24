TFD: 20 apartment residents lose home in blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews controlled a 2-alarm apartment fire Wednesday.

CONTROLLED 🔥 #TucsonFire has controlled a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 5300 block of E. 22nd 🚒💨 Overhaul continues, no injuries to fire crews or civilians - approximately 20 residents displaced, the Red Cross has been called to assist. Fire cause investigators are on scene pic.twitter.com/Ahlvqa5pxz — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 24, 2022

The scene was in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street.

No one was injured but 20 people were displaced from their homes.

