TUCSON, Ariz. - Texas Instruments Incorporated announced plans Wednesday to build a new facility in Tucson.

According to a press release obtained by KGUN9, the building, which will be between 110,000 and 125,000 square feet, will be at 301 S. Williams Blvd. and cost $29.8 million.

Texas Instruments will employ electrical engineers, financial managers, electrical and electronics technicians and other specialists.

The company currently has 311 employees in Tucson and will add at least 35 more in the next five years. According to Sun Corridor, Inc., the economic impact of the company's investment is expected to be $68 million over the next five years.

The company has been operating in Tucson since 2000, when it acquired Burr Brown Research Corporation.

"Texas Instruments' economic impact on Tucson continues to grow with this expansion," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, in a statement. "The expansion will result in high-paying jobs that are a huge win for Southern Arizona, and just the latest in series of positive developments for our state's thriving economy."

"Pima County is very pleased that Texas Instruments has chosen to invest nearly $30 million on a new facility in Tucson and increase their workforce here," said Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County Administrator, in a statement. "Their decision to expand in Tucson continues to demonstrate our county has the highly skilled workforce and attractive lifestyle that today's employers are looking for."



