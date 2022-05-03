Texas Burrito Company grand opening Thursday, May 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Texas Burrito Company is holding a grand opening for its new location in Tucson on Thursday, May 5.

This storefront is in the Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges (I-10 and Kino Parkway), 1570 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., Suite 100.

Owner-operator BBQ Pitmaster Jason Scott brings nine years of food expertise to the restaurant, plus his family's recipes.

"I am beyond excited to celebrate the grand opening of Texas Burrito Company in my hometown of Tucson,” he shared. "Like, my mom, my sister and I were born here in Arizona and now I get to bring the Texican recipes from my dad's side of the family to all my friends and neighbors. I really think they're going to love it."

Scott says this venture brings his vision of blending Real Texas BBQ with traditional Mexican flavors to life.

According to Scott, his family was part of the first 300 immigrant land settlers that were with Steven F. Austin’s settlement called "The Old 300."

Austin, known as the "Father of Texas," was part of the Militia that helped form the "Republic Of Texas."

Anyone interested in attending the ribbon cutting ceremony should show up at noon. An authentic Mexican Mariachi band will entertain guests from 12 - 3 p.m.