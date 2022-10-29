Terror in the Corn in Marana celebrates 19 years

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zombies, clowns and monsters fill the town of Marana each year.

Clint Buckelew is the owner of Buckelew Farms and has put on Terror in the Corn in Marana for 19 years.

As the actors walk into Terror in the Corn, they’re taking on a whole new persona, and a whole new look getting into the Halloween spirit.

Laughter, screams and lots of creepy faces come out in Terror in the Corn every year.

“My mom and dad got scared really easily,” said attendee Derrick Fimbres.

The transformation of the actors starts before the sun goes down.

“It's just fun. I've always liked seeing how makeup can transform somebody,” said Terror in the Corn actor Skylar Moon.

Skylar Moon helps the other actors transform through makeup, masks, fake blood and costumes.

“I'm huge into makeup, I make my own clothes, I sing. I do all this different creative stuff. It's just a good outlet for me to like, express my creativity,” said Moon.

“It’s interesting, because a lot of them, you know, look normal, have normal jobs. And then they come here and they transform into, you know, these characters,” Buckelew said.

“They usually run or hide or just hide their face,” said actor Jack Moran.

Buckelew says it brings the community together, whether it’s his employees or corn maze-goers.

“We're all just a giant family. We're really welcoming of all different kinds of people,” said Moon.

The event takes about eight months of planning and preparation, and Buckelew said seeing the community’s reaction makes it all worth it.

“It's fun to see everybody come together and kind of really get to enjoy something that's not the normal, you know, you only get to do this type of thing once a year,” said Buckelew.