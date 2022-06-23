TEP works on repairing downed power lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on June 22, 2022 at 7:43 p.m.

The Oro Valley Police reported lights are back up and running on Oracle Road through Oro Valley.

This still leaves thousands of people without power throughout Tucson.

For more information, visit tep.com.

Tucson Electric Power is responding to a power outage on Lago del Oro Parkway in Catalina after multiple downed power lines.

Lago del Oro Parkway is closed between Golder Ranch Drive and Rollins Road until crews work to safely remove and repair the downed power lines.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Oro Valley Police Department are also helping direct traffic on Oracle Road through Oro Valley because traffic lights are down.