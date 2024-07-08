Watch Now
TEP working to restore power to thousands of customers

TEP_monday.PNG
TEP outage map
Tucson Electric Power outages as of 1:58 p.m. Monday, July 8.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 08, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As of Monday afternoon, Tucson Electric Power is working to restore power to thousands of customers currently without service.

KGUN 9 reached out to TEP for the cause and status of the outages. According to a TEP spokesperson, "at least some of the outages are the result of a vehicle making contact with [TEP] equipment."

We will provide updates when more information becomes available. See the latest on TEP's online outage map.

