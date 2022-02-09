TEP warns of phone, in-person scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power warned customers about falling victim to scams in-person or over the phone.

According to the utility, scammers are calling customers at phone numbers that appear to be from TEP threatening to disconnect service for unpaid bills or damaged meters. The scammers also send text messages, registered letters or visit customers in person.

TEP recommends ending conversations with scammers as soon as possible. Those who are concerned about their physical safety should call 911.

Those who are concerned that TEP is attempting to contact them should check with TEP via its mobile app or by calling (520) 623-7711.

