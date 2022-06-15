TEP: Use less power from 3-7 p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is asking the community to use less power from 3 - 7p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs.

It says this time period is demanding on the local grid.

TEP officials suggests the following for residents:



Pre-cool homes to avoid high energy use

Set the thermostat 3 degrees lower than your preferred setting at 12 p.m.

Adjust your thermostat higher in peak hours

"Limiting energy use during those hours can help keep our service reliable and affordable, since TEP pays a premium for the resources customers need during peak summer periods," the TEP shared online.

The electric company says "beating the peak" offers these benefits:



Using energy at midday and in the evening makes the most of TEP's wind and solar systems, which produce more power during off-peak hours

Possibility of saving money if you’re using a Time-of-Use pricing plan

Anyone interested may explore TEP's Time-of-Use options on its website.

Help us Beat the Peak! Pete the Beak from @TucsonWater suggests pre-cooling your home to avoid high energy use between 3-7 p.m. Set the thermostat 3 degrees lower than your preferred setting at 12. Adjust your thermostat higher in peak hours. Learn more: https://t.co/JdKpLYucyQ pic.twitter.com/qbQgldXLlN — TEP (@TEPenergy) June 13, 2022