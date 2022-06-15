TEP: Use less power from 3-7 p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is asking the community to use less power from 3 - 7p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs.
It says this time period is demanding on the local grid.
TEP officials suggests the following for residents:
- Pre-cool homes to avoid high energy use
- Set the thermostat 3 degrees lower than your preferred setting at 12 p.m.
- Adjust your thermostat higher in peak hours
"Limiting energy use during those hours can help keep our service reliable and affordable, since TEP pays a premium for the resources customers need during peak summer periods," the TEP shared online.
The electric company says "beating the peak" offers these benefits:
- Using energy at midday and in the evening makes the most of TEP's wind and solar systems, which produce more power during off-peak hours
- Possibility of saving money if you’re using a Time-of-Use pricing plan
Anyone interested may explore TEP's Time-of-Use options on its website.
