TEP: Use less power from 3-7 p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs

Part of citywide effort
Posted at 3:09 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 18:42:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is asking the community to use less power from 3 - 7p.m. to help avoid rolling brown outs.

It says this time period is demanding on the local grid.

TEP officials suggests the following for residents:

  • Pre-cool homes to avoid high energy use
  • Set the thermostat 3 degrees lower than your preferred setting at 12 p.m.
  • Adjust your thermostat higher in peak hours

"Limiting energy use during those hours can help keep our service reliable and affordable, since TEP pays a premium for the resources customers need during peak summer periods," the TEP shared online.

The electric company says "beating the peak" offers these benefits:

  • Using energy at midday and in the evening makes the most of TEP's wind and solar systems, which produce more power during off-peak hours
  • Possibility of saving money if you’re using a Time-of-Use pricing plan

Anyone interested may explore TEP's Time-of-Use options on its website.

