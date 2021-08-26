Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TEP reports customer service line outage

Asks customers to email, report through app
items.[0].image.alt
TEP
<p>Tucson Electric Power has released a new app that will allow customers to check for outages and pay their bills.</p> <div>  </div>
Use TEP app to check for outages, pay bills
Posted at 7:36 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 22:56:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power is reporting a phone line outage that's affecting their customer service lines.

The utility said their phone outage is caused by a larger telecom provider outage.

For now, customers who need to reach the company are asked to email here.

A spokesperson said people who need to report power outages should do that through their TEP account or their phone app.

So far, we don't know when those phone lines are expected to be restored.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.