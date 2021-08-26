TEP reports customer service line outage

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power is reporting a phone line outage that's affecting their customer service lines.

The utility said their phone outage is caused by a larger telecom provider outage.

For now, customers who need to reach the company are asked to email here.

A spokesperson said people who need to report power outages should do that through their TEP account or their phone app.

So far, we don't know when those phone lines are expected to be restored.

