TEP repairing damaged power lines due to fire at backyard mechanics workshop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a backyard mechanics workshop fire.

The fire occurred on May 4 around 8:07 a.m. at the 8900 block of E. Bluefield.

Crews quickly extinguished this fire, preventing extension to the home.

No injuries were reported.

Tucson Electric Power is also on scene repairing the damaged power lines in the alley.

