According to Tucson Electric Power's outage map thousands of Tucsonans are without power this afternoon, likely due to monsoon storms.

Around 4,500 customers are without power from Kolb and Tanque Verde to Kolb and Swan.

Over 2,000 customers are without power near Cortaro and I-10.

A note from TEP: We are aware of an outage in the area. Crews are on the way to investigate, and we will update with more details when available. Please note that most outages are resolved within 2 hours.