Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

TEP: Planned outage Thursday night

FpD48ULXEAA1lYZ.jfif
TEP
FpD48ULXEAA1lYZ.jfif
Posted at 10:23 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:23:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power has planned a power outage for Thursday, Feb. 16.

The outage is scheduled around midnight for some costumers in the southwest side area.

It is expected to last one hour as they work on repairing equipment damaged in a car incident.

According to TEP, costumers located on Cardinal Avenue to the East, Ajo Highway/Valencia Road to the West, Hermans Road to the South and Tucson Estates to the North will be affected.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE