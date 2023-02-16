TEP: Planned outage Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power has planned a power outage for Thursday, Feb. 16.
The outage is scheduled around midnight for some costumers in the southwest side area.
It is expected to last one hour as they work on repairing equipment damaged in a car incident.
According to TEP, costumers located on Cardinal Avenue to the East, Ajo Highway/Valencia Road to the West, Hermans Road to the South and Tucson Estates to the North will be affected.
