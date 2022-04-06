TEP partners with TUGO Bike Share for Free Ride Wednesdays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is partnering with Tugo Bike Share to provide Free Ride Wednesdays all throughout the month of April.

Tugo is a bike share program offered through the City of Tucson.

"We encourage all Tucsonans to grab a bike to commute or explore the city the greener, healthier and fun way. Grab a friend and discover a new favorite local spot or two," said Heili Toome, Chief Marketing Officer at Shift Transit, Tugo’s long standing operating company,

He is grateful to TEP for their sponsorship and continued support of Bike Share.

The public can take advantage of the free rides for as long as they want starting every Wednesday at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We’re making the energy we deliver cleaner, greener and healthier all the time so sponsoring free rides is well-aligned with those priorities," shared TEP’s Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs Joe Salkowski. "With $0 daily passes, it’s easier than ever for riders to discover the environmental benefits and convenience of biking in the city."

You can head to one of the 41 Tugo bike stations or download the PBSC app to begin your ride.

Here’s how to take advantage of Free Ride Wednesdays:



Download the PBSC app or visit the Tugo Bike Share website to find a station near you.

Go to any of the 41 bike share stations between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on one of the 4 Wednesdays in April.

Select “Buy a pass” on the kiosk touch screen and select “Free Ride Wednesdays Powered by TEP” for $0, then insert your credit card* and follow the on-screen instructions. You can also obtain your pass on the PBSC app by selecting “Purchase Access Pass” on the app. There is a refundable $24 deposit per bike. *a valid credit card is required on all bike share customer accounts.

After completing the transaction, type in the code you received into the keypad on the left side of the docking point with an available bike.

Explore Tucson for free and return your bike to any station when your trip is complete.

Take out another bike and keep riding

To learn more about Free Ride Wednesdays, visit tugobikeshare.com.