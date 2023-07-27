Watch Now
TEP: Over 800 customers experience power outage

Posted at 10:06 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 01:07:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power responded to various power outages throughout Tucson, Vail, and Sahuarita.

More than 800 customers have been without power since around 6:40 p.m.

Power outages began:

  • 6:40 p.m. near East 5th Street and South Wilmot Road affecting 62 customers
  • 6:42 p.m. East 22nd and 23rd Street affecting 26 customers
  • 6:44 p.m. at Vail near South Hound Dog Road and East Benson Highway affecting 55 customers
  • 6:44 p.m. at Vail near East Sundown Boulevard and South Red Horizon Trail affecting 118 customers
  • 7:50 p.m. near Irvington and Ajo on West Michigan Street and South 12th Street affecting 113 customers
  • 8:50 p.m. at Sahuarita affecting 270 customers

Both the cause and estimated time of restoration remain unknown.

