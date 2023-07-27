TEP: Over 800 customers experience power outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power responded to various power outages throughout Tucson, Vail, and Sahuarita.
More than 800 customers have been without power since around 6:40 p.m.
Power outages began:
- 6:40 p.m. near East 5th Street and South Wilmot Road affecting 62 customers
- 6:42 p.m. East 22nd and 23rd Street affecting 26 customers
- 6:44 p.m. at Vail near South Hound Dog Road and East Benson Highway affecting 55 customers
- 6:44 p.m. at Vail near East Sundown Boulevard and South Red Horizon Trail affecting 118 customers
- 7:50 p.m. near Irvington and Ajo on West Michigan Street and South 12th Street affecting 113 customers
- 8:50 p.m. at Sahuarita affecting 270 customers
Both the cause and estimated time of restoration remain unknown.