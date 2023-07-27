TEP: Over 800 customers experience power outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power responded to various power outages throughout Tucson, Vail, and Sahuarita.

More than 800 customers have been without power since around 6:40 p.m.

Power outages began:



6:40 p.m. near East 5 th Street and South Wilmot Road affecting 62 customers

Street and South Wilmot Road affecting 62 customers 6:42 p.m. East 22 nd and 23 rd Street affecting 26 customers

and 23 Street affecting 26 customers 6:44 p.m. at Vail near South Hound Dog Road and East Benson Highway affecting 55 customers

6:44 p.m. at Vail near East Sundown Boulevard and South Red Horizon Trail affecting 118 customers

7:50 p.m. near Irvington and Ajo on West Michigan Street and South 12 th Street affecting 113 customers

Street affecting 113 customers 8:50 p.m. at Sahuarita affecting 270 customers

Both the cause and estimated time of restoration remain unknown.