TEP outage along Craycroft corridor between River Road and Pima Street

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Electric Power is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 4,000 customers near the Ft. Lowell Park area of Tucson as of 7 p.m..

According to TEP's outage map, the outage extends north of River Road near Craycroft, and extends south of Pima Street between Beveryly and Sahuara.

No cause has been reported yet. One TEP customer told KGUN the power went out at approximately 6:38 p.m. according to an in-home Ring camera.

You can view the TEP outage map at https://www.tep.com/outages/

