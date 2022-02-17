Watch
TEP offers tool that compares electric, conventional vehicles

Tucson Electric Power has a tool to help customers decide whether electric cars are right for them.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Feb 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power has a tool to help customers decide whether electric cars are right for them.

By entering the mileage you usually travel, customers can calculate an appropriate amount to spend on an electric vehicle.

The tool helps people evaluate the pros and cons of attempting to lower their carbon footprints or save money.

Customers can visit the TEP website to find the tool.

