TEP offers payment plan, discount to those struggling to pay bills

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Corporation Commission voted to help ratepayers struggling to pay their electric bill.

Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and Unisource Electric will automatically enroll ratepayers who are behind on their bills and are at risk of disconnection in an eight-month payment plan that starts in January.

Low-income households are also eligible for a discount of up to $250 off their bills.

Here is what TEP will do to help customers, according to spokesman Joe Barrios:

ustomers with delinquent balances will be automatically enrolled in an 8-month payment plans. We've been encouraging customers to reach out and let us know if they need more time, and we already have some customers signed up for longer payment plans (12 mos., etc.).



Customers who participate in our Lifeline bill discount program and have a past-due balance will automatically receive a bill credit of up to $250. This discount is a one-time discount intended to provide additional support to customers facing financial challenges due to the pandemic.

TEP will contribute $600,000 in shareholder dollars to help fund the bill credits. TEP's sister company, UniSource Energy Services, which provides gas and electric service in Santa Cruz County, will contribute $100,000.

We expect to begin applying bill credits next month

And as you already know, we've taken other measures to support customers this year. TEP and sister company UniSource Energy Services donated $1 million this year for local COVID-19 relief efforts and bill payment assistance. TEP also suspended service disconnections and late fees through Dec. 31, created extended payment plans for overdue balances and delayed implementation of an increase to the Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustment Charge (PPFAC).



