TEP offers $5K reward for info on outage-causing tamperers

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Electric Power is urging customers to report suspicious activities near electrical equipment after a series of outages were caused by tampering.

The FBI, Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating. TEP is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for the outages.

Here are the outages caused by tampering, according to TEP:

An outage on Feb. 19 that affected more than 6,100 customers west of Davis-Monthan AFB. The outage started at about 11 p.m. and lasted about 90 minutes. TEP employees found damaged equipment along a stretch of South Country Club Road north of Interstate 10. An outage on Feb. 7 that affected more than 7,900 customers located north of Tucson, in Marana and Oro Valley. The outage began at about 2:20 a.m. and lasted over 90 minutes. Equipment tampering was found along a stretch of North La Cholla Boulevard. An outage on Jan. 24 that affected more than 6,100 customers west of Davis-Monthan AFB. The outage started at about 8 p.m. and lasted more than 30 minutes. Evidence of tampering was found near South Country Club Road and Interstate 10. An outage on Jan. 15 that affected more than 9,100 customers on the city’s south and west sides. The outage started at 6:10 a.m. and lasted about four minutes. TEP employees found damaged equipment near East Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME or 882-7463.