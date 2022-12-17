TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near West Ajo Way.
Areas around Holiday Isle and Mission Creek are out of power and TEP is currently gathering information on the cause.
TEP says an estimated time of restoration is to be determined.
Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.