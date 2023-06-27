TEP: More than 1,000 customers experienced power outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power responded to various power outages throughout Tucson.

More than 1,000 people have been without power since around 5:38 p.m.

The first power outage started at 5:38 p.m. near East Snyder Road.

The second power outage started at 7:48 p.m. near Tucson Mountain Park Estates near West Bopp Road.

Lastly, the third power outage started at 7:48 p.m. near West Ajo Highway and West Valencia Road.

Both the cause and estimated time of restoration remain unknown.

"We are aware of an outage in the area," TEP sayid. "Crews are on the way to investigate, and we will update with more details when available. Please note that most outages are resolved within 2 hours.