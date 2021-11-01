TEP, DES offer bill payment assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power, Southwest Gas and the Arizona Department of Economic Security are using federal funding to help renters pay overdue gas and electric bills.

Those who make 80 percent or less of 80 percent of the Area Median Income qualify. For Pima County residents, a single person making $38,300 or less or a family of four earning $54,700 or less qualify.

“We're excited about the potential for this partnership," said Susan Gray, TEP President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement. "Leveraging our shared resources will help us achieve our common goal of ensuring federal COVID-19 relief funds are used efficiently and effectively to help those most impacted by this pandemic."

To apply, call (520) 623-7711 or visit this site.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

