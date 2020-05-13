TEP: Customers can expect $13 credit in upcoming bill

TUCSON, Ariz. — To soften the blow of financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Tucson Electric Power will issue power bill credits for customers.

According to the utility, residential customers with typical energy use will receive $13 usage-bill credits on their June bills, and small commercial customers will receive $46 credits.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved the plan to issue the credits in May.

For more information on TEP's coronavirus response policies, click on this link.