TEP asks customers to cut energy use during peak hours Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is asking customers to conserve energy Thursday.
The utility is asking that customers use as little energy as possible between 3 and 7 p.m.
TEP suggests avoiding laundry, running pool pumps or washing dishes during those hours.
The U.S. Department of Energy suggests setting the thermostat to 78 degrees during summer months.
For energy-saving tips click here or visit TEP's Beat the Peak page.
