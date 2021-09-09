TEP asks customers to cut energy use during peak hours Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is asking customers to conserve energy Thursday.

The utility is asking that customers use as little energy as possible between 3 and 7 p.m.

TEP suggests avoiding laundry, running pool pumps or washing dishes during those hours.

The U.S. Department of Energy suggests setting the thermostat to 78 degrees during summer months.

For energy-saving tips click here or visit TEP's Beat the Peak page.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

