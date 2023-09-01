Watch Now
UPDATE: TEP shows About 5,500 customers on the west of I-10 experiencing power outage

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) responded to various power outages throughout the Tucson Estates area. About 2,000 customers have been without power since around 6 p.m.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 21:55:00-04

UPDATE 6:51 P.M.
TEP reported about 5,500 people are without power around Tucson and Marana. The latest outages are along I-10 at Rillito and White Farms, since just before 6:30 p.m.

Original Story
Tucson Electric Power (TEP) responded to various power outages throughout the west side of I-10.

About 4,000 customers have been without power since around 6 p.m.

The power outages are taking place at Tucson Estates area, Old Tucson Ranch Estates area and near West Ina Road and North Silverbell Road.

For more information, visit TEP.

KGUN 9 is reaching out to TEP for more information.

