Tempe police: Shooting at apartment building leaves 1 dead

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say one man is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment building near the Arizona State University campus.

Police say they were called about shots being fired around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they reported seeing a car leaving the scene. Police pulled the vehicle over and say two men inside had gunshot wounds. They say one man was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The names and ages of the two men haven’t been released yet. Police say they’re searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

