Tempe bar bans UA fans during UA-ASU basketball game

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe bar has banned Arizona Wildcats fans Thursday night for the Arizona-Arizona State basketball game.

Straight from the Dean's office: Mandatory school uniforms for Thursday! For a variety of reasons, we will not allow any Arizona Wildcat gear, colors or "behavior" inside our establishment on Thursday. NO EXCEPTIONS. Please plan and dress accordingly! (Photo: @pixelmandan) pic.twitter.com/jWinXgayuH — College Bar & Grill (@CollegeBarTempe) February 13, 2018

According to a tweet on the company page, all Arizona Wildcats gear, colors and "behavior" is banned from College Bar & Grill in Tempe. A flyer attached says fans dressed in neutral colors may be asked to sing the ASU fight song before being allowed entry.

"This is Tempe, not Tucson," a message on the flyer on the tweet says. "Don't bring that mess into our place. We reserve the right to ask you to leave for the benefit of a safe, positive experience for our patrons."

No. 17 Arizona visits No. 25 ASU at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.