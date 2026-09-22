TUCSON — Tucson police say five teenagers were recently arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation, following dozens of previous arrests involving some of the suspects.

The incident occurred on September 12 near 29th Street and Craycroft Road when officers located a stolen vehicle on the roadway.

Tucson Police Department officials say an aerial unit monitored the vehicle as it drove to a park area where three of five people ran from the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood.

The air unit, a K9, and patrol officers were able to locate and arrest all five occupants of the vehicle. Police say all of those who were arrested were between 14 and 16 years old.

Watch video of the incident and arrests from Tucson Police Department in the video player below:

Teens with lengthy criminal record arrested after stolen car incident in Tucson

Two of the teens were said to be on "intensive probation" and had cut off their ankle monitors. They reportedly had 43 previous arrests between them, including "many of those for serious offenses," police say.

A replica handgun was also reportedly recovered during the investigation.

All five of the teens who were arrested during this incident are facing charges for auto theft, unlawful flight from law enforcement, burglary, runaway juvenile, and active arrest warrants.

Police are urging parents to be aware of what their children are doing, who they are with, and where they are located.