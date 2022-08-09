Teens caught trying to smuggle Mexicans hidden under tires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two teenagers were recently caught trying to smuggle a group of Mexican nationals.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Tuesday it all happened near Hereford, Ariz.

He explained a Brian A. Terry Station agent thought he saw a group of "suspected migrants" getting into an SUV.

That's when agents stopped the car on State Route 92, only to discover "two juvenile U.S. citizens" driving the car.

Not only that, Modlin confirms the teens were attempting to smuggle "four Mexican citizens."

Though they were trying to hide under tires, he said the responding agents weren't fooled.

A Brian A. Terry Station agent observed suspected migrants enter an #SUV near Hereford, AZ.



Responding agents stopped the vehicle on SR-92 and discovered two juvenile U.S. citizens smuggling four Mexican citizens, all attempting to conceal themselves. Great #teamwork. pic.twitter.com/gDvNpm5Bou — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 9, 2022