Teen turns self in to Phoenix police in fatal shooting case

Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 19:06:16-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage McDonald’s employee in south Phoenix last week turned himself in to police Monday.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect fled the scene after Wednesday morning’s shooting in the bathroom of a McDonald’s where the victim worked.

The name of the suspect is not being released by The Associated Press because he’s a juvenile.

Police say 16-year-old Prince Nedd and the suspect apparently knew each other before the shooting, which followed an altercation between the two boys.

It's unclear if the suspect has a lawyer yet and not immediately known if the teen will be charged as an adult in the case.

