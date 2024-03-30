Teen to face charges as adult on suspicion of hitting, injuring BP agent

In the video player:Vehicle hits Border Patrol agent near Three Points; incident ends in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI has one minor in custody on suspicion of involvement in an incident that injured a local Border Patrol agent in February.

The teen, currently in custody at the FBI Tucson Resident Agency, will be charged as an adult.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover provided a statement on the charges against the suspect:

This is a time to remind the public about why a juvenile is ultimately charged as an adult. The teen involved in this case is facing multiple felony charges of Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Instrument, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Physical Injury, Failure to Stay at the Scene of an Accident, and Endangerment. The Aggravated Assault charges put the defendant in the category under Arizona State law of being mandatorily charged as an adult. Laura Conover, Pima County Attorney

ADDITIONAL DETAIL: Vehicle hits Border Patrol agent near Three Points; incident ends in Tucson

In mid-February, the agent was struck by a vehicle at the State Route 86 checkpoint near Three Points and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people are suspected to be involved in the incident. Two of the three were arrested shortly afterward.