A Border Patrol agent was injured at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the State Route 86 checkpoint near Three Points.

The vehicle was being pursued by Tohono O'odham Police, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agent hit received non-life threatening injuries, but was flown to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

CBP has confirmed that the incident ended at West Ajo Way and South Mission Road.

The FBI is investigating the matter.