Teen shot and killed at house party Saturday near 27th and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have identified a teenage shooting victim who was killed at a party early Saturday morning near 27th Street and Country Club Road.

Estevan Angel Lujan, 16, was at a house party with friends when he got into an argument with another person around 4 a.m., according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD detectives say shots were fired after the argument, and that the suspect and several witnesses had already left the party by the time police arrived.

Lujan had already been taken to St. Joseph's Hospital by the time TPD arrived, where they say he passed away.

The investigation is still ongoing. TPD asks anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

----

