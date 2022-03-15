Teen identified after stabbing Pima County deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old was identified after stabbing a Pima County deputy on Saturday, March 12.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said in the initial 911 report, the unidentified caller made several threats including "... I want to kill all you... I have scissors."

Deputies arrived at the 3900 block of S. Rocky Peak Court just after 6:50 p.m. where the suspect, Zakareya Ibrahim, allegedly stabbed a one-year veteran of the PCSD Deputy Eduardo Toral, multiple times.

According to PRCIT, prior to the stabbing, Ibrahim threw rocks at Toral's patrol vehicle as he arrived.

Toral gave several commands and asked Ibrahim to show his hands but ignored the commands.

Ibrahim approached Toral through the open driver's side door and stabbed Toral with a pair of scissors until another deputy, Taylor Dunn, arrived at the scene and shot Ibrahim.

Dunn is a three-year veteran with PCSD.

Toral was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries to his spinal cord, face, and shoulder.

Ibrahim was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRCIT is currently investigating the incident.

----

