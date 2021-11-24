Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Teen detained after lockdown at Mountain View High School

No weapon found in search
items.[0].image.alt
Mountain View High School Facebook
Mountain View High School
Posted at 9:28 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 23:28:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after reports he was on the Mountain View High School campus in Marana carrying a gun.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was called out to investigate and students sheltered in place inside the school.

During their investigation, school resource officers got a tip about where the teen might be hiding. They found him a desert area near the school.

PCSD said that teen does not go to Mountain View. They also say he didn't have a weapon when they searched him.

The teen is charged with Felony disruption of an educational institution and trespassing for the incident.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!