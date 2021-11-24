Teen detained after lockdown at Mountain View High School

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after reports he was on the Mountain View High School campus in Marana carrying a gun.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was called out to investigate and students sheltered in place inside the school.

During their investigation, school resource officers got a tip about where the teen might be hiding. They found him a desert area near the school.

PCSD said that teen does not go to Mountain View. They also say he didn't have a weapon when they searched him.

The teen is charged with Felony disruption of an educational institution and trespassing for the incident.

----

