Teen boy dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Phoenix store

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a shooting outside a convenience store that killed a teenage boy and injured two other victims.

Officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Tuesday and say they found two gunshot victims inside the store and one outside. All three were taken to a hospital where a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Police later identified the teen as Sean Chinn. They say a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man both were listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Their names weren’t immediately released. Police say all three victims were standing outside the store when they were shot by an unknown assailant. What led up to the shooting remains unclear.

